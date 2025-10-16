Two songs that played as a soundtrack to my embarrassing life

Dear diary, what is going on this week??

By
Peak Web
-
0
94
A chaotic-looking lady with hair curlers all tied up in her hair.
PHOTO: wayhomestudio / Freepik

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Diva 

Dear Diary, 

I can’t lie, life has been wild recently. I don’t know what’s going on with the universe — I think Mercury is definitely in retrograde. Either that, or the universe has developed a remarkable sense of comedic timing. These songs played in the most ridiculous situations all this week. I’m hiding inside my home from now on, for real. 

Every Day’s a Lesson in Humilityby Suki Waterhouse & Belle and Sebastian 

Every day’s a lesson in futility

Got to take the dogs out

Every day’s a lesson in humility

Got to eat my own words

It’s so embarrassing to be alive, girl. On Sunday, I was at the mall in the food court. I had just done some shopping, and I decided to get a bowl of pho. I sat down with my pho, took a bite, yadayada. Right then, I saw a friend walking through the mall in my direction. I got so excited to see her — we hadn’t seen each other in months! I stood up in the middle of the food court and yelled, “SARAH!” spraying a mouthful of food, EWW. I shocked (and probably disgusted) a bunch of people around me. Oopsie. But then . . . I guess my jacket got caught under the bowl because it spilled. ALL. OVER. ME. Girl. I was MORTIFIED. AND THEN. My “friend” locked eyes with me and pretended to gag. I GASPED. She strutted away, laughing, and I was there, DRENCHED in beef soup and noodles with the ENTIRE FOOD COURT watching as I made a fool of myself. Then, this bitch-ass song played — it was insane timing, evil even. That was the worst way to spend $18 ever.

Landslideby Fleetwood Mac

Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?

Can the child within my heart rise above?

Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?

Can I handle the seasons of my life?

OK. Diary, let me set the scene for this one. I’m at H-Mart after a serious and horrible realization. It’s a Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., and I have makeup POURING down my face — I had just realized that being a popstar without having any singing or dancing talent is not a viable career path. Girl, I do NOT need this emotional turmoil before my dentist appointment, and I was literally BANKING on that career path. I am feeling this song so hard, walking through the aisles with my heartbreak in the air, MELTING on the floor while sob-singing this song in the frozen section. Then, girl, security kicks me out. I KNOW. H-mart hates to see a diva like me coming, I guess. So I get my cute butt moving, I go to my dentist appointment with makeup smudged all over my face, and then I get trapped in a sterile room with my dental hygienist scraping metal against my teeth. I am still so distraught that I forget to lie when she asks if I’ve been flossing. And then, I hear:

I took my love, I took it down

GIRLLLL. THEY’RE PLAYING THE SONG AT THE DENTIST’S TOO. What the hell am I supposed to do?? Cry, with my mouth wide open? Why is this acceptable radio music?? Ugh, musicians are so useless anyway.

I literally couldn’t believe it. I’ve gone THROUGH it this week, and these songs are officially ruined for me now. Girllll, whatever. At least my teeth are clean.

With love,

Noeka 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply