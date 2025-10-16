Latin American Heritage Month events

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

October marks Latin American Heritage Month in Canada — a time to honour the ongoing impact and future influence of Latin Americans on the country. Both Canada and Latin America are steeped in rich Indigenous cultures that are foundational to their existences, and Latin American Heritage Month also provides an opportunity to reflect on the colonial history that both share.

For intriguing opportunities to celebrate and learn about Latinx culture just outside your door, read on!

What: Fire Never Dies: The Tina Modotti Project

Where: The Cultch Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables St., Vancouver

When: October 15–26, 2:00 or 7:30 p.m.

Chilean Canadian playwright Carmen Aguirre brings her latest work to the Vancouver stage for its world premiere. Fire Never Dies: The Tina Modotti Project is a play that tells the story of Tina Modotti, a photographer turned activist during the Spanish Civil War. The play will preview on October 15, before debuting the following evening. Those interested can also purchase special talkback tickets on October 19 and 21, which provide the opportunity for audience members to ask any questions they may have.

What: Brazilian Live Experience

Where: Latin Plaza Hub, 68 Water St., Unit 301, Vancouver

When: October 24, 7:00 p.m.

Come experience Brazilian song and dance on a night out in Gastown. This event will feature live performances honouring both Brazilian and Afro-Brazilian culture. Experience samba, a dance style that originated in Salvador de Bahia, where it was developed primarily by enslaved people trafficked from Portuguese Angola. Forró, another popular style of Brazilian music and dance to enjoy, was born from “a fusion of African, Indigenous, and European musical influences.”

What: La Feria del Libro en Español (“the book fair” in Spanish)

Where: Ocean Artworks Pavilion, 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

When: October 25, 11:00 a.m. – October 26, 5:00 p.m.

Immerse yourself in literature at the book fair! This event “highlights the diversity of Latin America through books, storytelling, art, and family-friendly activities.” There will be book exchanges including Spanish and Portuguese collections, talks by authors, and art displays exhibiting Latin-inspired works.

What: Cut & Create: Paper Flowers Workshop

Where: Ocean Artworks Pavilion, 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

When: November 1, 5:00–6:00 p.m.

If you are interested in crafting your own paper cempasúchil (marigold), this event is the perfect opportunity. The cempasúchil is rooted in Mexican culture as the flower of the dead, and is often used in ofrendas as a part of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). In addition to crafting flowers from crepe and tissue paper, participants will learn about the cultural significance of the holiday. Día de los Muertos is a celebratory opportunity to reunite families with their deceased loved ones, and in doing so, reframes the concept of death itself as something not to be feared.

What: Catrina Party

Where: Old Bridge St., Vancouver

When: November 1, 7:00–11:00 p.m.

La Catrina, also known as the elegant lady, is another image distinctly tied to Día de los Muertos. Created by artist José Guadalupe Posada, the illustrations are rooted in a sense of satire and serve to remind us that we all die in the end, regardless of our social status. This event will feature a La Catrina costume parade, best-dressed La Catrina contest, live music, and Día de los Muertos-inspired cocktails.

There will also be a closing ceremony on November 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Granville Island’s Day of the Dead Market. For more Latin American Heritage Month events, visit latincouver.ca/lahm and vlacc.ca/latin-expressions.