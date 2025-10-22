Indian Student Federation’s Diwali brings students and families together

By: Ashima Shukla, Staff Writer

On October 10, SFU’s Indian Student Federation (ISF) hosted a Diwali celebration at Crown Palace Banquet Hall in Surrey. The event, held in collaboration with the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS), featured live dance performances, Indian cuisine, and a dance floor for guests to enjoy. The celebration was open to all, with the ISF inviting guests to come dressed in their best traditional attire.

Diwali, often referred to as “the festival of lights,” is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and across the global Indian diaspora. Although interpretations and customs vary regionally, it typically represents the triumph of light over darkness. In parts of northern India, it is associated with the return of Lord Rama to the holy city of Ayodhya following exile. In other regions, the festival commemorates other deities, like Goddess Lakshmi or Lord Krishna’s defeat of the demon Narakasura.

The ISF’s program featured student-driven performances, including one of SFU’s Bollywood dance teams. The Peak was unable to attend, but Mohammed Aqeeb, the co-president of the ISF, told The Peak, “India is known for dance and music, right? We want to give students the opportunity to show their talent.” SFU Hindu Yuva was also contacted for comments, but did not respond by the publication deadline.

The music selections spanned Bollywood, Punjabi, English, and South Indian songs, reflecting the ISF’s goal of creating an inclusive night for everyone. “Our DJs have been a very strong pillar [for the ISF’s Diwali events] because they read the crowd. They see the crowd going down [and] they immediately know how to hype it up. I don’t know how they do it, but they do have a magic in them,” Aqeeb shared.

The menu featured separate vegetarian and meat Indian dishes to account for various religious or personal preferences, including butter chicken, paneer curry, butter and garlic naan, and gulab jamun for dessert. The venue also provided complimentary chai, having created a lasting partnership with the ISF over the last few years.

Organizing an event of this magnitude required the ISF’s team to coordinate with the SFSS in booking the venue, selecting performers, and contacting vendors. According to Aqeeb, the SFSS’ support extended from finances and resources to their expertise, “especially how big-scale events work. Considering we’ve been having Diwali (events) for seven years now, SFSS’ support, their vendor contacts,” have been especially useful. With their ongoing support, the ISF aims to make their next events stronger.

In diaspora settings, Diwali often serves as a cultural anchor. As Aqeeb shared, “I’m a Muslim, right? But growing up, I’ve celebrated every Diwali. We would be giving sweets to our friends and families, and cousins would come home.

“I see Diwali as more than a religious festival. And that’s what Diwali also stands for, is to bring people and community together,” he continued. For the ISF, this inclusiveness is important, as they have previously partnered with the Bangladesh Students’ Alliance and invited Pakistani students to attend the celebrations.

Aqeeb’s involvement with the event is also informed by his journey of assimilating into life in Canada. As of 2024, Indian students make up 16.2% of the international undergraduate student population at SFU. Having joined the ISF as a member when he first arrived at SFU, Aqeeb found a “home away from home,” and he hopes Diwali celebrations can be one such event for other students.

When asked what he hopes attendees will take away from this event, he smiled and said, “Honestly, just happiness and a whole lot of memories.

“We want people to come and have a great time, to not worry about being away from home.” — Mohammed Aqeeb, co-president of SFU’s Indian Student Federation

“In fact, I want them to call their parents and say, like, oh, yeah, I had a better Diwali here.”