Hobbies are integral to combating toxic productivity

By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

Capitalist societies program us to believe it’s unproductive to set time aside for leisure activities. I’ve countlessly fallen victim to this mindset myself. If I choose to turn my attention to creating art or reading the latest sci-fi novel from my favourite author, I feel guilty thinking those minutes and hours could’ve been spent on school assignments or work. This form of productivity guilt is certainly not helped by social media accounts that glorify hustle culture. This is evident in the daily routines of content creators who appear to wake up at 5:00 a.m., go to the gym, attend classes, run marathons, and serendipitously find the cure for cancer, all the while running a multi-million-dollar Fortune 500 business in their spare time.

I’ve come to realize that hobbies are more than just ways to fill one’s time — they’re acts of resistance against toxic productivity culture, helping us protect our health, build connections, and nurture our sense of self. This shift in perspective didn’t come easily; it came only after I experienced the harm of overworking myself and the relief that hobbies offered.

Over time, I’ve realized that toxic productivity is extremely unhealthy and detrimental to my sense of self-worth — having been burnt out in the past due to the constant pressure I’ve experienced from overworking myself. The unrelenting feeling of having to overachieve has made me neglect relationships, skip meals, and driven me into a chronic state of stress. Hobbies made me realize there was more to life than dedicating your soul to the grind culture. There’s immense joy to be found in checking out shows that everyone’s been praising, going on a hike, leveling up my piano skills, and doing touristy things in my own city. Yes, my long-term career goals are important to me, but I’ve also come to appreciate the value of a healthy work-life balance. In this way, hobbies directly push back against the narrative that constant productivity defines worth, proving instead that rest and joy are vital for resilience — which is ultimately integral to living a balanced life.

Moreover, hobbies foster social connections, closely knitting together like-minded people who often share the same values and goals. For instance, when I jumped into rock climbing, I was emotionally overwhelmed by the multitude of warm welcomes and constant encouragement I received as an awfully incompetent beginner. Watching seasoned climbers gracefully conquer a towering 20m route dotted with crimps and slippery slopers was awe-inspiring, leaving me with a surge of determination to one day achieve a similar feat. This newfound persistence eventually materialized in my personal and work/school life, allowing me to find motivation when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges. These connections reinforce the importance of community in sustaining resilience — while highlighting that hobbies are deeply social experiences as much as they’re personal.

Hobbies are a safe haven where you can discover and pursue your passions without external judgment. While the rest of Metro Vancouver obsesses over their love of extreme outdoor sports, I’ve since opted for less thrill-seeking activities in a bid to match my more cautious lifestyle. I love time spent alone at home mastering a new piece of music — whether it’s on my piano, guitars, ukulele, or trumpet (albeit, at the unfortunate expense of my neighbours). Wandering around the city on weekends has also led to some impromptu photography sessions, which then inspired me to recreate my snapshots into abstract paintings. These creative activities create space free from the need for validation.

At the end of the day, hobbies are more than pastimes — they are acts of resistance against a culture that equates worth with productivity.

You don’t need to pour your heart and soul into what society deems to be productive to feel sufficient. Your life’s quality, which includes your health and well-being, is what matters most!