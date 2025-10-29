Halal restaurant recommendations in Metro Vancouver

By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer

October marks Islamic History Month in Canada, highlighting the many contributions of Muslim Canadians to society. One of the hallmarks of life for Muslims is the consumption of Halal (حلال) food. Roughly translating to “permissible” in English, halal food describes food that adheres to Islamic dietary restrictions and is therefore permissible to be consumed. The Greater Vancouver area is home to an array of halal restaurants that draw on cuisines from all over the world. Even as a non-Muslim myself, I believe these restaurants are integral to what makes our city’s food scene so diverse and delicious. In honour of celebrating the rich heritage of Islam, here are my favourite halal restaurants in town.

Tayybeh

2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Sunday–Thursday 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m., Friday–Saturday 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Nearby Transit Connections: 2, 4, 14, 44,84 bus routes

Located in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, this Syrian restaurant offers a selection of Middle Eastern foods and provides catering services. The restaurant takes pride in empowering newly arrived Syrian immigrant women in the culinary sector. It serves both cold and hot appetizers, with one of the most prominent options for cold appetizers being the “Dip Trio,” which includes hummus, mutabal, and muhammara dips, alongside a generous selection of pita bread and chips.

While stunning falafels, kibbeh (crushed nuts, ground beef, mixed with traditional spices, covered by a beef and bulgur outer casing), and cheese rolls dominate Tayybeh’s hot appetizer section, a notable selection of the restaurant is its sambusaks. A triangular-shaped dish filled with either halal beef and/or cheese with a healthy dose of parsley, and eaten with a dip.

Tayybeh also has a multitude of salads and wraps that are fitting if your appetite is small. However, if you are the opposite Tayybeh also features a mouthwatering selection of plates, such as shakriyeh (rice and pita chips with slow-cooked lamb smothered in yogurt sauce), and grilled kafta (rice, cabbage salad, and hummus with a serving of beef) that are sure to be filling for an entire day.

Zamzam Grill

2128 Kingsway, Vancouver

Monday–Sunday 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Nearby Transit Connections: 19, 20, 25 bus routes; 15-minute walk from Nanaimo Station

This restaurant is a Middle Eastern fast food joint that focuses on shawarmas, wraps, and rice plates. Aside from these meals, Zamzam Grill also serves vegetarian options, including salads, falafel fritters, and tabbouleh. The restaurant, which has spoken on issues like the genocide in Gaza and the 2023 floods in Libya, prides itself on serving locally sourced foods to its customers.

Personally, my go-to menu option at Zamzam Grill is the lamb shawarma. However, the Zamzaming box, filled with fried chicken, fries, and a sauce of your choosing, is also packed with amazing flavours. If you are ever in the heart of East Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood, this is a spot you can’t miss!

Quds Halal Noodle House

#115-5599 Cooney Road, Richmond

Monday-Wednesday 10:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Friday–Sunday 10:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Thursday Closed

Nearby Transit Connections: 405, 407,416, 430 bus routes; 7-minute walk from Lansdowne Station

This East Asian restaurant, situated in the heart of Richmond, is a cozy place to explore halal cuisine from the Lanzhou region of northwestern China. The menu is packed with options for noodles and skewers, that are bound to explode your taste buds. Aside from having individual options, the menu features “single sets” and “double sets,” which allow for customers to combine menu options together. The place also offers small sets of green beans and other vegetarian options. My personal favourite menu option is the Lanzhou cold noodles. They are packed to the brim with spices, but also come with perfectly cooked beef, seasoned veggies and a large portion of noodles. If you want a unique spin to halal food, Quds is definitely a place for you!