Finding beauty in ordinary nature

By: Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

Driving up Burnaby Mountain the other day, I was engulfed by a sense of awe at the scenery that surrounded me. The sight of the yellowing leaves dotted with raindrops that sparkled like tiny jewels. And the alluring sheen cast by the fog made the world quiet for a while. It made me think of the everyday beauty that is taken for granted, due to our busy schedules. Some days, even our limited attentional abilities can’t take us away from marvelling at nature’s insistence on being noticed, even in its softest of forms.

The fog seemed to wrap everything in a gentle embrace, softening the edges of the world and painting it with a serene, almost magical light. The rain brought out the colours of the trees. Calling on the brightness of the gloominess of a rainy and foggy day.

The mist and drizzle brought the world to life, inviting me to slow down and feel contentment at its delicate and fleeting beauty.