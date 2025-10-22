“Changeling” celebrates queer neurodiverse whimsy

By: Rachael Quak, SFU Student

Local indie-pop artists Stanza Lune (Alex Masse) and Sunny Daydream Chen have teamed up for their new single “Changeling.” This song conjures a fantasy land soundtracked by sparkly synths and soft beats in my mind. “We don’t need your white picket approval / cause life in the woods is wonderful / flora and the fauna don’t misgender me / find us in the twilight dancing with fairies,” they sing on the chorus, a gentle melody that makes me want to twirl around a cluster of cherry blossoms.

The song’s upbeat energy definitely ties into its message. As an ode to unmasking — living your life authentically without conforming to societal “masks” — it wants you to get up and dance in any way you like, free of societal expectations. In the world crafted by “Changeling”, gendered expectations are also shed as the artists embrace their natural selves and invite listeners to do the same.

“We wanted to write about being non-binary and queer,” said Chen. “As the song came together, Alex and I really connected over our neurodivergency and autism, and we realized a lot of the song also applies to people who are not neurotypical.”

The lyrics reference the myth of the changeling, from which the song gets its name. “The myth of the changeling is one that has a lot of resonance in both the queer community and the neurodiverse community,” Masse explained. “A changeling is a child of the fae; the fae would steal a human baby and leave a changeling in their place. It would be a child that spoke a little strange, and acted strange, sometimes it was sickly, and a lot of scholars think it was related to the onset of neurological disorders and disabilities.”

In creating this playful song, they share some light and joy for folks during a much-needed time, where fearmongering about autism has risen, trans rights have been under attack in Canada and south of the border. “We all feel so lonely, especially under capitalism, but also being neurodiverse, queer, and femme,” said Chen.

”I want people to know they’re not alone when they hear the song.” — Sunny Daydream Chen

“There [are] other people like you out there,” Chen added. “It’s a message to not just people within the community and beyond, it’s inviting people. Come dance with us. Come have fun. Come to this place where there is no transphobia, where we can be trusted to speak on our identities and advocate for ourselves.”

The pair’s musical journey reflects how they have also embraced community. Masse continues to appreciate the amount of support they received when they first started making music. For Chen, who looks to music as a way of healing, they were further inspired and motivated by seeing Masse share their story of survivorhood. Their collaboration has not only been encouraging in that way, but also “an exchange of knowledge,” where they have learned more about music and their neurodivergent identities from each other.

As a former staff writer for The Peak themselves, Masse has some parting words for readers with musical dreams. “Being able to hone your craft and play, and not put pressure on yourself, is really valuable,” they said. “Let it take you where it takes you and just keep doing it, and talk to people. Chase the joy.”