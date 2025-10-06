Celebrating Latin American heritage with Latincouver

By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

In Canada, Latin American Heritage Month (LAHM) is observed throughout October. In celebration of the month, Latincouver’s programming, an organization that aims to promote “relationships and cultural exchange among Latin Americans and the Canadian mosaic,” will run from October 14 to November 12. There are events planned across three locations throughout Metro Vancouver: Granville Island, Gastown, and Burnaby’s Brentwood Mall. Led by the theme Árbol de la Vida or Tree of Life, it pays tribute to an icon emblematic of Mexico’s rich cultural, spiritual, and historic traditions. Árbol de la Vida serves as a symbol of “diversity, joy, and connection,” which aims to honour the past while simultaneously carrying hopes for a more resilient future. Here’s a sneak peek of some of these immersive events that you might want to check out!

Art Exhibition: “Ritmos del Corazón by Mauricio Silerio”

Latin Plaza Hub – Latincouver, 68 Water Street #301, Gastown, Vancouver

Runs from October 15 to 31, 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Step into the vibrant streets of Mexico through Ritmos del Corazón (The Heart’s Rhythm), a photo exhibition curated and produced by Mexican artist Mauricio Silerio. Through vivid snapshots of celebratory occasions, Silerio highlights the cultural identity of diverse folkloric dance groups from all corners of Mexico, inviting viewers on a journey of “tradition, memory, and spirituality in Mexican culture.” At the heart of the series are portrayals of traditional dances, which “carry ancestral knowledge and serve as a bridge of communication between generations.”

Brazilian Capoeira

Latin Plaza Hub – Latincouver, 68 Water Street #301, Gastown, Vancouver

Friday, October 24, 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Discover the Afro-Brazilian art form of capoeira, which “blends martial arts, dance, acrobatics, and music,” in a fast-paced and hands-on beginner’s class. Participants will be exposed to a variety of introductory “movements, rhythms, and songs,” while also learning more about the origins and significance of this unique cultural gem, which is part martial arts, part dance, and part game.

Ceviches and Causas Festival

Soundhouse Studios, 33 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Saturday, October 25, 11:00 a.m.

Brought to you by the Latincouver Cultural and Business Society, this event showcases “an authentic taste of Peru brought to life by some of the city’s most talented Peruvian chefs.” The menu will feature a variety of tasty treats, including “freshly prepared ceviches, traditional causas, and mouthwatering Peruvian desserts.” For all you foodies out there, don’t miss this chance to savour some of Peru’s most famous dishes!

Day of the Dead Market

1500 Old Bridge St., Granville Island, Vancouver

Saturday to Sunday, November 1–2, 11:00–8:00 p.m.

Día de los Muertos is a day of remembrance — a Mexican holiday recognized by UNESCO as a cultural treasure. It celebrates both life and death, reuniting the living with their departed loved ones. On this day, Granville Island will be transformed by “colourful altars, the fragrance of marigolds, and rich storytelling,” weaving together a vibrant tapestry of remembrance and community. Expect to be met with artisans showcasing handmade art and crafts, vendors offering authentic Mexican flavours, and a lively atmosphere filled with music and cultural performances.

The Sacred Art of Corn Reading: Discovering Ancestral Varieties

Ocean Artworks Pavilion, 1531 Johnston St., Granville Island, Vancouver

Sunday, November 2, 4:00 p.m.

This family-friendly workshop highlights and celebrates the “ancestral knowledge and spiritual significance of corn,” in the traditions and ways of life of Latin American Indigenous Peoples. Participants will explore the integral role corn (also known as maize) plays in Latin American communities, discover how to identify ancestral and heirloom varieties, and gain an introduction to the art of corn reading (such as distinguishing kernel types, colours, and form), all while being immersed in the “traditional stories and teachings related to maize.”