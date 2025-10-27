Capitalism has no place in Islamic practices

By: Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

In this social media age, we are invited inside people’s homes to witness their daily lives. We catch glimpses of the way they practice their faith, celebrate events, and live out their daily rituals. Some of that content details the festive rituals that Muslims partake in when observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Unfortunately, a subset of those activities is misaligned with core Islamic teachings.

Over the last few Ramadans, I have noticed, along with anyone who has spent time online in that corner of the internet, the growing visibility of capitalist consumerism among Muslim influencers. From lavish iftar feasts to content concerning home decoration, these aesthetic gestures, while seemingly harmless, symbolize something more complex. Purchase hauls and themed decorations showcase how capitalism infiltrates meaningful practices.

At its core, Islam highlights the importance of sustainability. It urges people to avoid overconsumption — of food and material goods — and asks them to use resources with respect to all other creatures. The call to not harm others has always extended to nature. By interlinking our religious observations with novelty and aesthetics, we misalign ourselves with those foundational values. When did our efforts to observe Ramadan and practice faith become aligned with the notion of buying seasonal decorative items? I am not judging; I think having a nicely decorated home and a beautifully set meal is a wonderful thing. However, the manner in which some people participate in consumerist behaviour is a cause for concern. Some of those purchases are made from unethical sources that exploit cheap labour and harm the environment, contradicting vital Islamic teachings that prohibit the exploitation of others. How Islamic is that?

There is a reason why making up for a missed fast involves helping those in need. Most notably, this can be achieved through paying Fidya or Kaffarah — each with its own set of rules. Both underscore that Ramadan extends beyond personal abstinence from food to encompass understanding others in our communities. Ramadan reminds us of the impact of socioeconomic hardships, where, through fasting, we experience the hunger that those of lower economic standing experience regularly due to societal failure.

Obviously, it’s challenging to ignore the pressures of the influencer economy, where visibility often depends on aesthetic appeal. Yet, this does not absolve those individuals from their responsibility when sharing such content.

One cannot separate the foundation of Islam, and Ramadan in particular, from its hard stances against capitalism and harmful consumerist practices.

This is not a condemnation of those who participate in such practices, but rather a gentle reminder that we need to do better by others and the environment. It is vital for those who observe Ramadan to be mindful of the true significance of the month and carry those values forward throughout the year.