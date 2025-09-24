We must choose to rest and re-charge

By: Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

Today’s jam-packed schedules have become the norm. Most people have to juggle a seemingly endless list of tasks and responsibilities just to keep up with the demands of modern life. Plenty of the people I have worked with — in various sectors and stages of life — have had either two jobs or a job alongside educational aspirations. I’m no different. I often walk around with some electronic device (other than my phone) to make sure that I can squeeze in a few more tasks, whether it’s a university assignment or a work obligation. I kid you not, my family friend’s daughter (who is five years old) thinks of me with a laptop permanently glued to my lap. It’s funny, but incredibly sobering.

It might seem elementary to state this, but rest is essential because it keeps our bodies functioning. It’s astonishing how often many of us deny ourselves the basics due to the heavy demands of busy schedules. In social conversations, we normalize chronic sleep deprivation, and occasionally compete to see who’s functioning on the least amount of hours of sleep. My co-worker and I love to share how few hours we’ve slept the night before our regular Saturday shifts. Just the other day, I regretted not bringing my laptop to my friend’s movie night. It’s almost as if I couldn’t turn off my need to keep working on my to-do list.

But here’s the truth: rest is not wasted time. It’s the fuel that makes everything else sustainable. And thankfully, it comes in many forms. Physical rest matters, yes, but so does mental rest — the quieting of our overactive minds. The value of rest goes beyond the physical — it unlocks mental clarity. Sleep, an unconscious mode of information processing, helps our brains consolidate information. Which in turn leads to better cognitive performance. Stepping back is not lethargy— it’s strategy.

This is why rest shouldn’t be thought of as a secondary matter in our lives; it should be at the forefront of our priorities. This includes not feeling guilty or unproductive for providing your body and mind with necessary rest and recognizing that the necessity of rest is not contingent on reaching a high level of fatigue or illness.

There is a reason our bodies are wired for sleep, and there’s a wisdom in choosing to rest before we hit collapse, and not after.

Additionally, rest is more than just a mechanism for us to recharge for improved cognitive or physical abilities. Rest is a way for us to get in touch with who we are as individuals, beyond our responsibilities. I always think of the personal growth I’ve attained through mindful contemplation and leisure reading.

At its core, rest is the cornerstone of a balanced life, touching every domain: our bodies, our minds, our relationships, and our joy. To rest is to honour the vessel that carries us through this physical realm. So the next time you feel that rest is unnecessary, remember this: rest is not what takes you away from life. Rest is what allows you to truly live!