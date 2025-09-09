The stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow returns in September

By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

One of Metro Vancouver’s largest Pow Wows is back by popular demand and set to kick off this Friday for its fourth iteration at Langley Events Centre (LEC), which is hosted on the traditional and unceded territories of the qʼʷa:n̓ƛʼən ̓ (Kwantlen), q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), meθxwey (Matsqui), and səmyəmɑʔɬ (Semiahmoo) First Nations. It will run from September 12 to 14.

Organized by the stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, the stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow is described as “an immersive, three-day cultural event” intended to showcase the rich diversity of Indigenous traditions, cultures, art, and music. As a competitive Pow Wow, significant prize payouts totalling $130,000 are available to dancers and drum groups who place at the top of their respective categories. There will also be special competitions, including an all-women’s drum group face-off. The Pow Wow is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

For those looking to bring home some memorabilia, a vendors’ market featuring around 100 small Indigenous-run businesses can be found in the gym facility near Gate 1 of the LEC. There, visitors can expect to be welcomed by a stunning variety of delicious Indigenous foods (such as dried salmon, jam, and bannock), traditional medicines like sweetgrass and teas, self-care products, cedar and wood weavings, art pieces, jewellery, and many more!

First held in 2022, the stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow became an annual staple that attracted over 7,000 visitors from all over the continent in 2024. According to organizers, figures are expected to rise above 10,000 this year. A broad representation of visiting Indigenous communities from all across Turtle Island is likewise anticipated.

In a statement to The Peak, Lindsay Foreman, project consultant for the stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, said, “We hope that people come to share in the good medicine the drummers, singers, and dancers spread. We hope that people will support the food vendors and artisans.”

Keeping with last year’s programming, the Pow Wow will also present the Red Dress and Orange Shirt special ceremonies on September 13 to honour residential school survivors, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-spirit Peoples (MMIWG2S), and their loved ones.

When asked what she hopes attendees will take away from the Pow Wow, she said the two special ceremonies above would “provide an opportunity to reflect and learn about the impacts of colonial policies and practices on Indigenous peoples throughout the lands known today as Canada.”

“We host these dances to acknowledge the loss of culture and language that has taken place due to colonial policies.”

“We host these dances to honour the friends and families of those who didn’t return home and of those who have suffered cultural loss and opportunities to connect with culture as a result of the residential school system and the ‘60s scoop.”

Ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, take this opportunity to learn, connect, and immerse yourself in the cultures and traditions of the communities who have stewarded these lands since time immemorial. Take time to likewise educate yourself about the historic and ongoing colonial and racial violence that has impacted and continues to impact Indigenous communities today.