The Peak’s fall fashion choices

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

Hey divas. It’s Noeka, your favourite fashion girlie at The Peak. I’m here to make sure that you make the most out of the fall, fashion-wise. The rain, the gloom, the other things, they make me so ready to strut around in cute little outfits. So, here are four hot outfit inspos for your most fab fall yet. Get your Pinterest boards ready!! <3

I’ve been drinking hot lattes again — ‘cause it’s fall — which is so cute for me. The other day, I spilled my latte on my favourite white shirt! It was tragic — but it got me thinking. Why waste a good white shirt because of a stain? Lean into it, am I right? That’s like fashion 101. So, divas, that’s the first outfit! Put on your cutest white outfit, head to toe. Do your hair like you normally do, and buy a hot coffee! Then, spill it all on your head. Actually, you might want to wait for it to cool down slightly first. Beauty does not need to be pain. Babes, you will look SO HOT rolling into class with wet, sticky hair, and such a dramatic stain on your whole outfit. Everyone will look at you. Everyone will be thinking, “Who ARE they?” A fashion diva, duh.

Think pumpkins . Think maze fields . Think tractors . That’s right, our outfit here is . . . Farmer! But not, like, sexy farmer. Like, dirty, muddy overalls, boots covered in something suspicious, straw hat that’s been passed down through several generations, flannel shirt that shouldn’t see the light of day, kind of farmer. You have to lean into this look and get with it, otherwise you won’t pull it off, babes! Let’s be real; authenticity is so in right now. Everyone will gag, for one reason or another.

Our next outfit is an avant-garde carnivorous bat . It’s practically spooky season! But not your typical bat — everyone and their grandma has seen a bat before. Let’s take it to the next level. I’m talking leather boots with studs. Black tights . Use a super flowy black skirt as a TOP and wear it like a poncho. The effect is gorg. Wear a black choker around your neck. Then, wear a black fringe skirt, and put on a big, grungy, black belt. Then, go to your local taxidermy shop and get a fish, frog, and mouse. Loop them through the holes of your belt so they hang nicely and move with your fringe skirt. Oh, but Noeka, why do I need dead animals on my skirt?! Because that’s what carnivorous bats eat, duh. I said it was avant-garde. Accessorize as you wish, just make sure to be bold.