A first look at the Gibson Art Museum at SFU

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

On September 20, 2025, the Marianne and Edward Gibson Art Museum opened its doors to the SFU community and the broader public. Pleasantly, admission to the Gibson is always free, and its operating hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from Wednesday to Sunday.

The museum is situated directly beside the SFU Transit Exchange, near Strand Hall. The building, an award-winning design by Siamak Hariri, was under construction for 18 months and resulted in an open and beautiful space that encourages movement and curiosity. The forum, which currently features the work Blue Students/Alumnos en azul (1997) by Liz Magor, is visible from the outside through the large glass panels. The inaugural exhibition, Edge Effects, refers to a term in geography describing the change in biodiversity and its subsequent community relationships at the convergence point of two different ecosystems. For the museum as a whole, the concept is a nod to its positioning at the edge of an academic institution and the unique community and exchanges it fosters through its presence.

15 different artists feature their work in the inaugural exhibition, with ten of them commissioned. On the wall of the building’s hearth, a collection of over 40 captivating porcelain creatures and pine preserves make up a forest of tree spirits, or kodama. This commissioned work, is Arboreal Time (2025) by Cindy Mochizuki, is an exploration of trees’ perception of time. In Edge Effects, I enjoyed Lucien Durey’s Dish Rack with Plates, Towel, Rag and Brush (2025), which explores the often gendered task of dishwashing within the context of community support.

Marianne and her late husband, Dr. Edward Gibson, shared a vision of art’s ability to connect people through culture, ideas, and knowledge. This gallery expands their vision into a lasting legacy. “Our aim is to create a new kind of art museum that lowers barriers to those who have historically felt excluded, embraces intergenerational, decolonial learning, and encourages cross-disciplinary inquiry and meaningful encounters with art,” stated the Gibson.

Opening day at the museum seemed a bustling success. The staff were kind and well-informed. The museum shop, a must-see, is filled with unique ceramics, bags, and other lovely knick knacks. I was intrigued by their eclectic collection of literature: reasonably priced and so niche. A personal highlight of the exhibit was Soupson: eating borscht, an Eastern European beet stew in the gallery’s foyer. It was served in beautiful ceramic bowls, on a food cart/table made by Germaine Koh — what a delicious work of art. I left the opening party excited about the new gallery:

The Gibson team seems to be cognizant of its impact on its surroundings, and aims to be a place of learning as well as teaching.

I was impressed by the level of care they put into the inauguration of this exhibition, and I look forward to visiting again soon.

Edge Effects runs from September 20, 2025, to February 15, 2026.