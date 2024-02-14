US Consul General discusses icy issues in Arctic region

By: Olivia Sherman, News Writer

Jim Dehart is the Consul General of the United States with over 30 years of experience in US diplomacy. From 2020–2022, Dehart was assigned as the US coordinator for the Arctic region. In a seminar hosted by SFU, Dehart discussed the warming temperatures in the Arctic, and what the international stage will look like as the landscape transforms due to climate change.

“This region here is warming three times faster than the rest of the world,” Dehart explained. “For us, for our allies, we see this as a strategic challenge: how to adjust to this rapidly changing region.” Dehart noted policy planners need “to look ahead a couple of decades,” however, he argued this level of planning is harder than it seems since democratic governments “deal with election cycles,” and “long-term planning may not come so naturally.”

Dehart explained how, as the Arctic warms, the landscape will open up to more human activity. “This narrative of ungoverned space, or global commons, or the idea that the resources in the Arctic are up for grabs, is a narrative that sometimes plays outside the Arctic that we don’t want to perpetuate,” he added.

Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the United States formed the Arctic Council — an intergovernmental organization to promote cooperation in the region — in 1996.

The Arctic Council cooperates with many scientific and conservation organizations to preserve the unique environment in the far north. The Arctic is “really critical terrain for understanding what’s happening with climate change. It’s where the first effects of climate change are seen,” Dehart said, noting the significance of scientific waypoints and settlements to conduct research. Scientists often settle in the Arctic for months at a time to study sea ice, ice sheets, terrestrial and aquatic biology, and climate change. “The only reason any of this conversation is even happening is because the climate is changing.”

The Arctic Council also works closely with Indigenous nations residing in the Arctic Circle, such as the Sámi, Gwich’in, Inuit, and Athabaskan First Nations. “Sometimes when our international discussions and different groups put out information and images of the Arctic, there’s lots of icebergs, lots of big, empty vistas,” Dehart noted. “But the fact is, there are people living in the region, and those people generally want us to keep them in mind.”

However, Dehart also recognized the tense relations between different nations, especially in staking claims over this land. “We need to ensure that, as it opens, we’re not seeing new threats,” he said. “The Arctic is sort of distinct in that if there is something that takes place that none of us want to think about, a nuclear exchange, guess where the missiles go? They take the shortest route [ . . . ] over the Arctic, the shortest distance.”

While the Russians have been active across the Arctic for ages, Dehart noted there has also been activity from the Chinese military in northern waters. “We support the right to free navigation, so there’s nothing necessarily wrong with that, unless they’re preparing for future military operations.”

“There’s been a lot of press in the last five years [about] high tensions in the Arctic, brewing conflict,” Dehart said. However, in reality, “The standard of the Arctic has been one of peaceful cooperation.” The Arctic Council is partly to thank for the state of peaceful relations and international cooperation. “The Arctic Council is, from our perspective, the most important, multilateral format for the region.”