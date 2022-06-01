Burnaby Mountain Festival holds Indigenous land acknowledgement workshop

By: Chloë Arneson, News Writer

On May 7, 2022 Burnaby Mountain Festival hosted a workshop on land acknowledgements as part of their larger collaborative inaugural event. The festival was a recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Burnaby Festival of Learning Award.

The workshop featured several speakers who discussed the importance of land acknowledgement and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action. The Yellowhead Institute, an Indigenous watchhouse organization, states only 11 of the 94 action items have been completed since its introduction in 2015.

“For thousands and thousands of years Indigenous people of these lands would say their name, who is their family, and acknowledge whose land they were on,” event organizer Olivia Lohan told The Peak. She explained by hosting these events, it decolonized the process of creating a festival of Indigenous land acknowledgment.

Charlene Aleck, Tsleil-Waututh councillor and matriarch, was one of the speakers for the workshop. “It gives me warm feelings, that on Musqueam, Squamish & Tsleil Waututh (MST) lands, you do as MST people do. This heals,” Aleck said. “The main thing I feel at events like this is a big sense of responsibility. Not just responsibility as an Indigenous woman carrying our sacred traditions but also the responsibility and protocol that goes with entering our community and entering into a relationship.”

Hillary Hyland (Te-awk Tenaw) led a guided walk to accompany the workshop and share her insights on the relationship between the land and its living residents. Hyland is a senior environment specialist with Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s Treaty, Lands and Resource Department, and is currently working to teach both western and Indigenous science as well as traditional Indigenous knowledge. Lohan added the walk provided “a powerful description of the relationships found in nature. The rhythms of the land, the water, all living beings. We will be doing this again.”

“Rather than unilaterally and pre-emptively deciding how we will shape the festival and what the festival will look like, we intend to consult with Tsleil-Waututh Elders for guidance and we will facilitate a series of events designed to develop partnership in the Burnaby area,” said Lohan.

“To me this is a reflection that the use of land acknowledgements are lacking meaningful action to back them up,” Lohan said.

“Land acknowledgements are not something new,” she said. Lohan added that two of the speakers featured, Kayah George and Rueben George, explained it is common practice for many Indigenous peoples to acknowledge the land as a peaceful way to enter territory and demonstrate a willingness to abide by their laws. Rueben George is the manager of the Tsleil-­Waututh Nation Sacred Trust and his daughter, Kayah George, is the Divestment Campaign Coordinator.

The workshop is one part of creating the larger Burnaby Mountain Festival.

If you are interested in getting involved with the festival, please contact burnabymountainfestival@gmail.com for more information. You can follow them on Instagram for more updates.