How well do you know SFU’s Athletics teams, history, mascot, and accomplishments? Find out here

By: Victoria Lopatka, Staff Writer

QUESTION: Which of the following is NOT an athletic club at SFU? A) Quidditch B) Kendo C) Grappling D) Gymnastics

QUESTION: True or False: SFU was the first Canadian university to offer athletic scholarships, before others like UBC and UVic?

QUESTION: Who is SFU’s mascot, McFogg the Dog, named after?

QUESTION: When did SFU join the National Collegiate Athletic Association? A) 1999 B) 2001 C) 2009 D) 2016

QUESTION: How many varsity sports does SFU have?

QUESTION: What images make up the SFU Athletics & Recreation logo? A) a maple leaf and a circle B) a maple leaf and an octagon C) the letters “SFU” and a circle D) the letters “SFU” and a square

QUESTION: True or False: The Shrum Bowl is a competition between current SFU football players and alumni SFU football players?

QUESTION: Who currently holds the men’s all-time record for the 100m event at SFU? A) Murray Delorme B) Kevin Tyler C) Ian Gordon D) John Kaay

QUESTION: Who was the first Canadian woman to play and score in a National Collegiate Athletic Association football game? (hint: she goes to SFU!)

QUESTION: When did SFU stop using the “Clan” team name? A) 1999 B) 2016 C) 2020 D) 2021

ANSWER: D) SFU does not have a Gymnastics Club. The Quidditch, Kendo, and Grappling Clubs all exist, as well as some other interesting clubs, like the Board Games Club and the Esports Association.

ANSWER: True! “In 1965, SFU became the first university in Canada to offer athletic scholarships.”

ANSWER: McFogg is named after SFU’s inaugural president, Patrick McTaggart-Cowan. McTaggart-Cowan’s nickname was “McFog” during his time as a “chief meteorologist” in World War II.

ANSWER: C) 2009. SFU is the “only Canadian university” in the NCAA — a major accomplishment!

ANSWER: SFU has NCAA programs in 10 sports: basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track & field, volleyball, and wrestling.

ANSWER: B) A maple leaf and an octagon. This new logo was introduced in 2019, paying tribute to both SFU history and Canadian origins.

ANSWER: False! The Shrum Bowl was an ongoing competition between SFU and UBC’s football teams between 1967 and 2010. SFU won the last game in October 2010, by a score of 27–20. SFU is considered the reigning champions of the Shrum Bowl, winning 17 of 33 matches.

ANSWER: A) Murray Delorme. Delorme ran the 100m in 10.4 seconds in 1978, a record almost beaten by Kevin Tyler’s 10.65 seconds in 1989. Ian Gordon ran the 200m in 21.2 seconds in 1972 and John Kaay ran the 400m in 46.8 seconds in 1983.

ANSWER: Kristie Elliott, SFU football kicker, became the first Canadian woman to do so on September 11, 2021 against Linfield University. Elliott’s entrance into football was a bet with an SFU football player that she could kick a 40-yard field goal — a bet she won.

ANSWER: C) SFU retired the “Clan” team name in 2020, due to its negative connotations associated with white-supremacy group, the Klu Klux Klan.