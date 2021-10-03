The Bachelorette: SFU Student Edition

By: Charlene Aviles, Staff Writer

McFogg the Dog: Hello, everyone! Welcome to the brand new edition of The Bachelorette hosted here at SFU! We’re filming live at the Convocation Mall. I’m your host, McFogg the Dog. We’re here with our lovely bachelorette Gabriella. Are you ready to meet our contestants for the Fall 2021 semester?

Gabriella: Yes. I’m nervous and excited. Let’s do this!

McFogg the Dog: I love the enthusiasm. You have nothing to worry about! We chose only the best of the best.

Mr. Steal Your Fries: Hi, I’m Mr. Steal Your Fries. In my spare time, I love cooking. My last date gave me a 10/10 for eating their meal and double dipping. I may or may not have accidentally left my wallet at home on the last date. Who doesn’t love free food? Now that I think about it, maybe I got -10/10? Food Network, if you’re watching, call me! *wink*

Mr. Plus One: Nice to meet you, Gabriella! I’m Mr. Plus One. My best friend, Jared, and I are a package deal. We even chose the same major, business, so we can be together all the time — at networking events and dates! Two-for-one restaurant coupon savings are our favourite! For our next date, we’d love to rent a three-seater bike and travel around Stanley Park. I hope you enjoy the back seat!

Mr. Future Olympian: My name is Mr. Future Olympian, and I’m majoring in kinesiology. After I win my first medal, I’ll become a personal trainer. Whenever I eat out, I bring a packet of protein powder in my red backpack to add to my drinks. We’ll meet up at the stadium that should have opened a decade ago. My dates and I usually go hiking, but somehow I lost them all along the way. I guess I’m too fast for them to keep up! *flexes muscles*

Mr. #Trending: Hi, I’m Mr. #Trending and I’m a communication major. I’m so excited to build my brand — I mean to say, get to know you better! Gabriella, be prepared to take 1,000 photos of me before we eat. Luxurious food is a signifier for success, y’know. My number one deal breaker is when my date eats our meal before I take a photo of it. The secret to getting a second date with me is subscribing to my YouTube channel. Also, don’t forget to use my discount code at the Spirit Shop for 10% off. And follow me on Instagram at —

McFogg the Dog: *sighs* Oh no! It looks like we’ve run out of time. So sorry about that, Mr. #Trending!

Mr. #Trending: *scowls at McFogg the Dog*

McFogg the Dog: Stay tuned for more. After the commercial break, they will each get to meet Gabriella one-on-one!

Gabriella: *whispers* McFogg, there has to be a fifth contestant, right? Is it too late to back out? This isn’t what I signed up for.

McFogg the Dog: *rolls his eyes* Don’t forget to share your favourite contestant and tag us on social media!