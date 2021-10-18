Recipes for disaster

By: N.T., Peak Associate and Carter Hemion, Humour Editor

Pocket Full of Sunshine

A simple snack for struggling students

By Carter Hemion, Humour Editor

Ingredients:

ocket fuzz (at least three pieces)

ebit card with no more than $7.04

Instructions:

Put your money where your mouth is and swallow the open-faced sandwich whole like a baby bird.

with me for this last step,

Balance the toonie on top, and . . . careful . . . just

Gently add the fuzz from your pockets on top. You

Dig around for a tissue to squish on top. Don’t know if it’s clean? Just blow through this step.

Take your sad, drained debit card and place it on your lap. The less it’s worth, the better.

Lecture Picker-Upper

To be taken just before the longest lecture of the day

By N. T., Peak Associate

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Collect a free SFU coffee (if you need help finding it, go to Convocation Mall) and 10 packs of sugar (often found next to the SFU coffee), for the added energy boost.

Cook coffee and sugar over a Convocation Mall fire pit. Burn yo ur pape rs and scatter the ashes over the fire pits. Make sure you do this at an off time so you do not monopolize the fire pits.

While cooking, instruct yo ur TA to read out the student numbers of those who failed the class.

Stir until a heavy black, then let all the liquid boil away until it becomes a powder.

The powder can be eaten straight or spread over your favorite dessert for that extra boost.