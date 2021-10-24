Last-minute costumes that will make people think you’re creative

By: Jacob Mattie, Peak Associate

Raisin

This is a Halloween classic. Grab a black garbage bag, cut some arm holes in the sides, and one at the top to stick your head through. Wear it like a poncho, and boom! You’re a raisin! Naturally, people might not be afraid of a raisin, but once you explain raisins have more sugar per gram than milk chocolate, they’ll be terrified by the threat of their dentist fees. As a bonus, if you find yourself caught in the rain while trick-or-treating, you’ll find that the raisin is pleasantly waterproof! What great foresight you have.

Deadline

As a student, who might be expected to party with other students, this costume is possibly the scariest on the list. Remind everyone you’re with they’re shirking their academic duties to have fun. McFogg the Dog would not be pleased. Simply take a shirt, and use a marker to draw a line down the middle. Complete the costume with X’s over your eyes, and really lean into that dead, soulless stare that you’ve been perfecting as a student. A dead line! Hah! What a knee-slapper. You’ll be the life of the party.

Werewolf

October 31 is set to be some sort of crescent moon. Waning crescent? Astronomy students, help me out here. This is great news for aspiring werewolves — they look just like the rest of us! Show up to the party wearing regular clothes and draped in the confidence that comes from wearing one of the most detailed costumes at the party. If you absolutely must, you’re welcome to borrow a cat-ear headband from one of your friends — surely someone has one, if you don’t already — and put it on partway through the party. By then, most people will be too drunk to distinguish between cat and dog ears anyways, so you’re free to howl to your heart’s content.

You, but well-rested

What’s scarier than the uncanny valley? Use this to your advantage by showing up well-rested. Chances are people aren’t used to seeing you with a solid eight hours of sleep keeping you afloat, and so this costume will leave people with the unsettling feeling that something isn’t quite right. Of course, the biggest thing that isn’t quite right is how an unhealthy lifestyle is almost mandated by a student’s responsibilities. Drink lots of water, and munch on some vegetables to really terrify your peers. Take care of yourselves out there. XOXO.