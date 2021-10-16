Get caught up on fall athletics at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Welcome to the Rundown — your source for athletic news and upcoming games at SFU. This week we will be looking at results from this week’s fall 2021–22 athletic campaign.

SFU is the only Canadian school to be associated with the NCAA — an American based collegiate program — since the 2011–12 athletic season. SFU was previously associated with the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), now known as U Sports. SFU has varsity programs in ten sports.

Editor’s Note: This article was written on Saturday, October 9 and may not be a current reflection of a team’s performance.

Swimming and Diving

Head Coach: Demone Tissira (2021)

Recent Wins: Logger Relays (October 9, 2021)

Accomplishments: NCAA Division II record for 100-yard breaststroke (Mariya Chekanovych)

The swim teams saw a phenomenal start to their 2021–22 fall campaign with two first-place finishes. This also marked the first win for head coach Demone Tissira at SFU. The women’s team swept the meet, winning all nine of their events, while the men placed first in five. In their win, the women’s team defeated the Division I Seattle team who finished the day behind them with 92 points. The men and women will be in action next on November 6 at the UBC Aquatic Centre.

Volleyball

Head Coach: Gina Schmidt (2013–present)

Best Record: (21–8) (2015)

Accomplishments: First NCAA Division II Championship Appearance (2016)

The women’s volleyball team has continued right where they left off in 2019, opening this year’s season with a (10–4) record and a .714 winning percentage. The women began the season with a four-game sweep at their first invitational tournament in San Diego, California. This included a victory against the 2018 and 2019 PacWest Conference champions, the Azusa Pacific Cougars (12–4). You can watch the team take on their Great NorthWest Conference opponent, Central Washington University (8–5), at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, in the West Gym.

Cross Country

Head Coach: Brit Townsend (1998–present)

Ranked 2nd in Preseason Coaches Polls

Recent Wins: WWU Bill Roe Classic (October 9, 2021)

The women’s cross country team have yet to lose a meet this year, as they three-peated at the WWU Bill Roe Classic this past week. Once more, Olivia Willet led the 11ᵗʰ ranked women’s team to a win, finishing just nine seconds back from first place. An incredible additional five SFU runners were able to place in the top 15. Aaron Ahl’s third-place finish led the 19ᵗʰ ranked men’s team. His teammates finished the course among the top 30. The cross country teams will be challenged at the GNAC Conference Championship on Saturday, October 23, in Lacey, Washington.

Soccer: Women

Head Coach: Annie Hamel (2014–present)

2021–22 Overall Record: (2–6–1)

The women’s soccer team suffered two losses last week against two conference members: Seattle Pacific University (8–1) and Montana State University Billings (4–5). SFU was unable to generate any offence as they were shutout against the 25ᵗʰ ranked Seattle team by a score of 2–0. In their 2–1 overtime loss against the Billings, Kiara Buono tied the game 53 minutes in with her first goal of the season. The women’s team will be in action at home on October 21 and 23.

Soccer: Men

Head Coach: Clint Schneider (2015–present)

2021–22 Official Record: (4–5)

The men’s team lost their last matchup at home by a score of 1–0 in overtime against Western Washington University (4–6) on October 9. SFU outshot their opponent in the first half, 7–0 before Washington gained the momentum late in the game and scored on their first shot in the extra frame. The team will look to bounce back at the next home game on October 28 at 7:00 p.m. against Northwest Nazarene University (6–4).