What Grinds Our Gears: People who ask if my internship is paid

By Annoyed girlboss

Why is it that when I mention I’m doing an internship, some people fire back with, “So is it pAiD?” It’s just none of your business.

Whether you’re a stranger or a friend, if people don’t bring up their salaries by themselves, it might be a good idea to not probe them. You might be curious to know how I’m financing my iced-coffee addiction, but that’s only for me to know and for you to not find out.

Besides the awkward server who had the brilliant idea of striking up a conversation with this super personal question, the people who ask me this the most are random dudes from dating apps. Sir, if this is your idea of making a good first impression, you’ve got another think coming. I’m sorry, but you’re getting ghosted and we’ll definitely be laughing about this in our group chats (actually, not sorry, thanks for the laughs).

I know common sense isn’t all that common, so consider this a PSA, folks: please don’t ask people, especially the ones you’ve just met, such personal financial questions. It’s just plain rude.