The Study reopens to safely serve the SFU community

By: Yelin Gemma Lee, News Writer

The Study Public House in SFU Burnaby’s Maggie Benson Centre has reopened after being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic. The Study continues to follow all COVID-19 protocols set out by Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial health authority, which includes asking for proof of vaccination starting September 13, 2021.

“We’re excited to see guests in the space again! It’s been so long since we’ve been able to open the doors,” said Karen Renaud, director of marketing and communications at Joseph Richards Group (JRG), in an interview with The Peak. “We’re so happy to see people with smiles and full stomachs.”

The Study is one of JRG’s 20 hospitality ventures across the Lower Mainland. The company also has restaurants in Langley, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford.

The establishment originally opened its doors on April 1, 2019, replacing the former Highland Pub. According to their website, The Study promises to be a “vibrant social hub” with a mandate to “inspire inclusivity and foster lasting friendships for students, staff, faculty, and our UniverCity community.”

About one year after its grand opening, The Study temporarily closed operations due to COVID-19. According to CBC, over 15,000 businesses closed in Greater Vancouver between March and April 2020. Renaud explained JRG was among those in the food industry who struggled with the sudden impacts of the pandemic.

“Being closed for 18 months was challenging for our overall group of companies as a whole. We were forced to move product and inventory [to] other locations,” said Renaud. “We have a great partnership with SFU and we were able to thankfully keep the space with the goal of reopening when it was safe to do so.”

The Study is currently open with temporary hours Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and their gaming amenities such as the pool table and arcade machines are available for customer use. Following public health orders, guests must stick to the group they arrived with and not mingle while using these gaming amenities.

Renaud asks for patience with staff as they prioritize safety and maintaining their license to serve by following COVID-19 protocols. She stated they hope to extend their current hours as soon as possible, but will do so while monitoring both demand and the evolving situation of COVID-19.

“We can’t wait to make moves on campus and get to know the students, faculty, and staff. Our catering division is excited to start servicing events and meetings too!” said Renaud.

For more information on The Study, students can visit their website.