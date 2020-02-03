The Peak interviews SFU’s incoming president, Dr. Joy Johnson — Part 2

Written by: Gurpreet Kambo, News Editor

This is Part 2 of a three part interview that Dr. Joy Johnson did with The Peak.

The Peak reported on the hiring process as it was ongoing, and it is quite extensive and seems like a grueling process. What was that experience like for yourself?

It is, and think about it: we announced my presidency today, and I don’t start till September 1, so it’s a long process [ . . . ] [It’s] long because it’s important to engage the community around the vision for the President, to talk about the attributes that people are looking for the President.

You need the time to go out and get a good pool of people who are going to apply because you want it to be a competition. And then there’s a series of [ . . . ] interviews, so people can really ask the questions that they want [ . . . ] so that they, they can feel confident with their choice at the end of the day.

[ . . . ] When I decided [to apply], I knew Andrews term was up, so I’d been thinking about this role for a while. I put my application in, in July. And I realized that it wasn’t something to be taken lightly; you prep for this, you think about it, and I did that. I did my homework, I talked to other presidents, past presidents from other universities. I read books about presidencies [ . . . ] And I thought about what I wanted to stand for as well [ . . . ] It’s a process that one needs to take seriously, and that’s certainly what I did.

Is there a sense of pressure related to suddenly becoming much more of a public figure than you have been up to this point?

It’s something I’ve thought a lot about [ . . . ] this is [a] step up [from my previous position], and it is a much more public role. And I think that’s important and it’s actually something I’m really looking forward to [ . . . ] I’m looking forward to walking across the campus and having people say “hi Joy,” [ . . . ] and talk to me about what’s on their mind [ . . . ]

Right now I think, particularly with students, [I’m] fairly anonymous [ . . ] It’ll be a change for sure. Even with the announcement today my inbox is already full [ . . . ] this is my fourth meeting with the press [this morning].

You mentioned equity and diversity as being an important pillar of your goals as president. Issues that relate to equity and diversity have recently been very prominent and controversial in the media, at universities, even at SFU.

For example: the rise in misogynist discourse among young men, for example with Professor Jordan Peterson, the fact that there was a ‘White Student Union’ being openly advertised at SFU a few years ago, or that just this fall there were incidents of transphobia on campus. This has been a bit of a battleground in the past few years. We were wondering if, in your role as president, how you may address some of these alarming shifts in the political climate, given your focus on equity and diversity.

Personally, I am a member of the LGBTQ community myself, my partner, we’ve been together for 35 years. This is a matter that is very much alive to me. [I’m] really concerned about gender and how it plays out with so many ways to affect your health outcomes. [ . . . ] We’re at a really interesting time in society where our social identities [ . . . ] are creating a lot of tensions. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t talk about those things. But we need to think about [ . . . ] how we have constructive and respectful debate on matters that are debatable.

So I think there’s always this line: how do we have meaningful discussion? How do we lift up a discussion that can make people feel like they can learn from one another?

[ . . . ] This is part of my personal commitment to EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion), because I know what it means to feel excluded. [When you] think about some of the pushback from men right now, who are increasingly feeling marginalized [pause] – you can think about it that way – it’s because we’ve got we’re hitting some uncertainty. So let’s talk about it [ . . . ] But let’s not forget that there are power differentials, and that there are particularly vulnerable groups in our society still, and I would point to what the federal government considers our equity-seeking groups and those are our Aboriginal groups, those are our racialized individuals, the LGBTQ now have been recognized as also an area for concern. Women have been identified and people with disabilities as well. Really important for us to be thinking about how we create a welcoming environment for people with other abilities.

Related to this discussion, back in November there was an event sponsored by a Professor of Archaeology that was considered transphobic. It very much sparked a debate about what’s considered academic freedom versus what may be considered a form of hate speech. There was some criticism of SFU, as this being an event hosted by an SFU professor at SFU. Can you comment on this event?.

This issue is going to continue to be one of great concern to all of us. I do believe that academic freedom and freedom of expression, are really important [ . . . ] But we do need to draw the line, obviously, when it comes to hate speech and we need to find ways to have respectful dialogue. I would also say one of the biggest tests of freedom of expression is our willingness to listen to positions that we find absolutely abhorrent.

That’s the test of it, and that’s not necessarily hate speech – but these are views that we think are just so contrary to our values. And I think there’s a role for us to as a university to be clear on what our values are, but also to create a space for freedom of expression and for academic freedom to pursue ideas, think about ideas critically in respectful ways. So, that’s the line we’re going to have to continue to think about, in the future, and I see it playing out across our campuses in Canada and United States.

