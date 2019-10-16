Musical chairs on campus: How Burnaby campus has changed over the years

Campus groups have been moving around forever, so how did they end up where they are?

By: Marco Ovies, Staff Writer

Back on May 30, SFSS president Giovanni HoSang offered a new space model for the Student Union Building (SUB). This is meant to give permanent space to student groups that are currently located in the Rotunda. “In light of the controversy,” HoSang said at the time, “I wanted to bring forward a whole plan that would suit the needs of clubs, DSU’s, student organizations, in their move into the new Student Union Building.”

At the SFSS’ October 18 Annual General Meeting, the board will be voting on this shared space model again, which would force a big move for the groups currently housed in the Rotunda. This might seem like a one-off sort of thing, but this won’t be the first time that these groups have had to move across campus. Here, I’ll get into how much SFU has changed in the last 20 years — with some help from Craig Pavelich, SFPIRG’s Director of Communications, who has seen the campus change over the years.

Back in the day, the SFSS and many other student organizations were found in something called the Classroom Complex, which was then renamed the Robert C. Brown Hall in 1999, in honour of former professor Bob Brown.

The SFSS main office was then moved into the Rotunda, which is formally known as the Transportation Centre (TC). For those of you who don’t know what “rotunda” means, since I definitely did not, it is basically a round building with a dome on top.

Flash forward a bit, and we get the emergence of two brand new buildings on campus, the West Mall Complex (WMC) and the Maggie Benston Centre (MBC). The purpose of the MBC was to serve as the student union building, though the SFSS’s Space Expansion Fund was created to support the initiative. According to Pavelich, the SFSS did not have the money to support this fund, so SFU ended up taking back the building.

With the new SUB coming up, here are a bunch of groups that have been playing musical chairs over the years.

Out On Campus

Out On Campus is a department in the SFSS that is designed to support SFU LGBTQ2+ students and their allies. They welcome anyone to use their space, which they have had in the TC since the mid 90s. Interestingly enough, they didn’t get their first official staff member until sometime in the 2000s.

The Women’s Centre

The Women’s Centre, founded in 1974, used to be located in the AQ. It started as a group of women with children who wanted to set up a daycare back in the summer of 1968. Their request was denied by the administration, but they set one up anyways. You can now find them located in their current space in TC3014.

First Nations Student Association

The FNSA, which was formed in the early 90s, was granted space in the Rotunda by the SFSS. On their website, they say their group exists “to personally, academically, and culturally support First Nations students (Inuit, Metis, Status and Non-Status) and to educate the campus community on First Nations issues.

Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry

SOCA (formerly the African Caribbean Heritage Students Association) was given space in the Rotunda by the SFSS Board. Since they were a club, they were originally not given a lease. In Spring 2019, SOCA successfully petitioned the SFSS for a tier 2 constituency status.

CJSF

CJSF has been located in the same space since the 1980s. They’re the community radio station that is hosted right here on Burnaby campus. CJSF is hoping to not have to move from their current space, since moving all their equipment would not be that much fun – but they factored the costs of a potential relocation in their recent Fundrive.

Graduate Student Society

The GSS formed as a separate society from the SFSS to represent graduate students. They split off from the SFSS in 2007 and, during this split, they agreed on a sublease for the GSS’s current space in MBC.

Embark

Embark’s mission, as stated by their website, is to “engage SFU student members in change-making and inspire their sustainability leadership through [their] grant, advocacy, and student-designed programming.” They, unfortunately, still do not have an official space. Currently, they are using space lent by different SFU departments, including the Centre for Sustainable Community Development and, now, the Faculty of Environment.

The Peak

If you aren’t sure who or what The Peak is then I am very concerned for you. They have been in their current office since at least the mid 90s, which is subleased from the SFSS. It’s a literal dungeon in MBC 2900 if anyone wants to check it out (hint hint).