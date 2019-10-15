IS 101 is a journey in understanding and appreciating modern global challenges

By: Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer

It is with great shame that I confess that I used to be grossly unaware of the political and social problems that the world faced. I used to be the kid that turned off or changed the news channel on the TV because it depressed me. But before you scoff at me, the good news is that I eventually overcame this tone-deaf attitude.

Choosing IS 101 in my first semester at SFU was a stepping stone to becoming a more conscious citizen — one who is more informed about world affairs. In addition to increasing my global awareness, IS 101 impacted my life in another important way: little did I know that taking this class would change the entire direction of my university degree by expanding my choice of majors to include International Studies.

Flashback to a year ago, to the younger and more innocent me who was determined to come out of her ignorant shell. I was trying to choose a humanities or arts elective for my first semester here at SFU to balance out my math-heavy economics courses. Browsing through course lists, I came upon IS 101, titled Global Challenges of the 21st Century: An Introduction to International Studies. Its description intrigued me, which highlighted major global challenges of our time such as: poverty, inequality, environmental degradation, nationalism, civil war, and armed conflict . Hoping to expand my worldview, these were exactly the kinds of issues I wanted to know more about.

Over the semester, IS 101 taught me a lot about human society, international affairs, and organizations with positive and inspiring missions. I came across problems that I didn’t even know existed, but I also learned about creative solutions to global challenges. I realised that the world wasn’t all doom and gloom; there are numerous organisations, big and small, who aspire to change the world in their own way.

One particularly intriguing initiative I remember reading about is the Community Empowerment Program (CEP) in Africa, which creates action plans for community improvement based on class participants’ visions and aspirations. CEP participants use a technique of “organized diffusion” where each participant is required to “adopt” a non-participating member of the village and share with them the new knowledge acquired in class.

I thought this was a wonderfully creative way to bring about progressive social change. When most people think of Africa, poverty and violence are two of the things that might come to mind. However, that’s obviously not all there is to this vibrant country. IS 101 helped me develop a complete picture of the world, instead of stereotypes formed from fragmented pieces of information.

Perhaps the most striking thing I discovered in this course is the rich complexity of human behaviour and reasoning. The humanities implore us to ask questions about the world and in turn, according to 4humanities.org, teach us “how people have tried to make moral, spiritual, and intellectual sense of the world.”

For example, it’s very interesting to learn about how people react to the process whereby democracy is challenged and weakened by social concepts (e.g. globalization, inequality, populism, conflict). It’s also interesting to discover how people justify their perspectives through debate. Knowing about these concepts makes us more politically informed citizens.

On average, IS 101 was more reading-heavy than other 100-level courses, but the fact that the readings were enlightening and interesting certainly helped. The instructor, Dr. Brenda Lyshaug, unpacked and explained theories so skillfully that one could easily tell that she was passionate about the subject. The grading was well distributed as it was based on short writing assignments, for which she provided helpful resources, and two exams.

In the end, taking an International Studies course really helped open my eyes to the world. IS 101 has certainly fostered my humble transformation from someone oblivious about social problems. The course has had a significant impact on me becoming more curious about world systems, cultures, history, and social justice.